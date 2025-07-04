Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 153,778 Shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 3.17% of Quantum-Si worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,165.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,623,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,047.71. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Vieceli sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $35,296.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 842,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,563.46. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,252 shares of company stock valued at $87,346. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSI

Quantum-Si Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of QSI stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $381.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.89.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 2,925.41%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.