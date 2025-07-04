Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 20,483 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Carlyle Group worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

