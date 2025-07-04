Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 27,384 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dayforce worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dayforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dayforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dayforce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Dayforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Dayforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $38,478.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 132,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,814.70. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,580 shares of company stock worth $259,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

