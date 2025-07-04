Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 33,252 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $970.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.15. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 369.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $70,223.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,092.92. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,434. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $137,096. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

