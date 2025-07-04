Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 35,134 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 982.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 40,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $389,648.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,037,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,508,464.20. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 25,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $252,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,167,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,391.64. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,890 shares of company stock worth $933,969. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

