Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 4,655 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

