Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 624 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,088,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $182.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.88. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

