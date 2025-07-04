Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 6,320 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $434.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $177.85 and a 12 month high of $476.04.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

