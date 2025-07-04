Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 76,082 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 726,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SONY opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

