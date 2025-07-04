Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 3,783 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.16. The company has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

