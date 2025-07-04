Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.