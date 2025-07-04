Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.16 on Friday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

