Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,424 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

