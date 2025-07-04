TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.95 and traded as high as C$56.43. TMX Group shares last traded at C$55.48, with a volume of 320,946 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

