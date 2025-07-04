TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BLD opened at $347.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.