Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.41 and traded as high as C$43.92. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$43.92, with a volume of 145,234 shares trading hands.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$60.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.41.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

