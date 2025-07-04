Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,353 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,023.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after buying an additional 362,634 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Toro by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro Company has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

