Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.18 and traded as high as $45.30. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 1,041 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $386.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,428,294 shares in the company, valued at $59,480,900.90. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,578 shares of company stock worth $150,566. Corporate insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Stories

