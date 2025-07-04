Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Price

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Northern Trust stock opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

