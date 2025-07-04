Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

