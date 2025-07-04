Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after acquiring an additional 325,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after buying an additional 178,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after buying an additional 118,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

