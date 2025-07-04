Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.9%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

