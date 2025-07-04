UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. UGI Corporation has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $36.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

