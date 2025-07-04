Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after buying an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ULTA opened at $477.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.61. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $491.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Argus lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

