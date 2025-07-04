Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,776,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after buying an additional 253,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 6.0%

UHS stock opened at $195.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

