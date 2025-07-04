Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,995,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 0.3%

Vale stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. CICC Research initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.