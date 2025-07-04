Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

