Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,769,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $308.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.