Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Holdings Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after purchasing an additional 521,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,884,000 after purchasing an additional 82,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,448 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
