Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

