Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Visa by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $358.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.