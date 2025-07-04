Vista Investment Partners II LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.