Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 26,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.90 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Digital from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

