Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.26% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 140,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.58 million, a P/E ratio of 517.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

(Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.