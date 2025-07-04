WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.13 and traded as high as $56.40. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 79,640 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.