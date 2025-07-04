Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Wix.com worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research downgraded Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.95.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.94 and a 1-year high of $247.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.53.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

