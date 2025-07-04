Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 14,990,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 2,903,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Youxin Technology Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Youxin Technology

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

