18,416 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,241,000 after purchasing an additional 297,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,092,000 after buying an additional 170,124 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,489,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,196,000 after buying an additional 53,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,964,000 after buying an additional 131,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.