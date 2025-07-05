19,103 Shares in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $903,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,585.80. This represents a 21.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $15,891,651. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TPC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

TPC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

