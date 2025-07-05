25,294 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $54.87 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

