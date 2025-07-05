2,580 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,115.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $102.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.60 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 86.40% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

