38,232 Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,742,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 2.9%

MRP opened at $28.03 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,238.40. This trade represents a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adil Pasha bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,750 shares of company stock worth $530,800 in the last three months.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

