3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,994 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in 3D Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in 3D Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in 3D Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in 3D Systems by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $1.71 on Friday. 3D Systems Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

