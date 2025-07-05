ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4,756.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $46.19 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACIW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.