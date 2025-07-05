Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 808.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $27.04 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

