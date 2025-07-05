Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $326,959,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,413 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

