Aljian Capital Management LLC Has $32.85 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aljian Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.8% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

