Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 746.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average of $222.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

