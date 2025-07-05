Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,822,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,270,000 after buying an additional 847,917 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,371,000 after buying an additional 685,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1%

BMRN stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

