Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,361,000 after acquiring an additional 235,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,445,000 after acquiring an additional 204,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE STAG opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

